Council donates portable defibrillator to Hucknall walking group
The device has been donated to the Byron’s Rest Walking Club using funding secured through the UK Shared Prosperity Fund.
Local events, groups, and activities can now ‘sign out’ the unit, giving those attending the reassurance that a device is nearby should it be needed.
The defibrillator will also be used to deliver training sessions to residents and businesses, with the aim of increasing awareness.
It is part of the council’s health and happiness drive, as part of our strategic priorities.
Coun Dale Grounds (Ash Ind), council chairman, said: “It’s great to see the increased access to defibrillators across Ashfield.
"They really do help to increase survival rates for those who suffer cardiac arrest.”
Garry Stone from the walking club said: “It’s great news for Hucknall and the walking club.
"The community will really benefit from having a portable unit that can be used at the place it’s needed the most.”