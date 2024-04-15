Council donates portable defibrillator to Hucknall walking group

A Hucknall walking group has been given a new portable defibrillator by Ashfield Council.
By John Smith
Published 15th Apr 2024, 17:20 BST

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The device has been donated to the Byron’s Rest Walking Club using funding secured through the UK Shared Prosperity Fund.

Local events, groups, and activities can now ‘sign out’ the unit, giving those attending the reassurance that a device is nearby should it be needed.

The defibrillator will also be used to deliver training sessions to residents and businesses, with the aim of increasing awareness.

Coun Dale Grounds presents the portable defibrillator to landlord Richard Darrington and members of the Byron's Rest Walking Club. Photo: SubmittedCoun Dale Grounds presents the portable defibrillator to landlord Richard Darrington and members of the Byron's Rest Walking Club. Photo: Submitted
Coun Dale Grounds presents the portable defibrillator to landlord Richard Darrington and members of the Byron's Rest Walking Club. Photo: Submitted
Read More
Nottinghamshire fire and rescue service to host girls and women's football tourn...

It is part of the council’s health and happiness drive, as part of our strategic priorities.

Coun Dale Grounds (Ash Ind), council chairman, said: “It’s great to see the increased access to defibrillators across Ashfield.

"They really do help to increase survival rates for those who suffer cardiac arrest.”

Garry Stone from the walking club said: “It’s great news for Hucknall and the walking club.

"The community will really benefit from having a portable unit that can be used at the place it’s needed the most.”

Related topics:HucknallAshfield