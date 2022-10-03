Council gives care leavers ‘protected characteristic’ status and pledges lifetime support

The headquarters of Ashfield District Council

Ashfield District Council has also declared itself a ‘corporate parent’ over all care leavers in the district, giving it a responsibility to ensure their lives are not impacted by their circumstances.

The authority has approved the move in a new motion viewed as one of the first by a lower-tier council.

It comes as councillors discussed life-long difficulities for former looked after children including problems finding homes, jobs and opportunities in later life.

The move will mean a set of objectives will be written to protect Ashfield residents who have experienced care, with special consideration to be given to their circumstances when council policies are written.

Advertisement

Changes to policies will include a “meaningful monitoring” of their problems in getting services and employment, support for homeless care leavers and a greater focus on engaging with them as a community.

The motion was unanimously approved during the full council meeting on Thursday September 29.

It was put forward by Coun Daniel Williamson (Ash Ind). In proposing the motion, he spoke about addressing discrimination against care leavers and the need to prevent children and adults affected by care from being “tremendously” disadvantaged later in their life.

He told the meeting: “For everyone in this chamber who believes in fairness, justice, equality of opportunity, or just in giving people a fair crack in life, then this is an open and shut case.”

Advertisement

In his speech, he said the move will make protecting and supporting care leavers as strong in the council’s decision-making process as all other protected characteristics in the 2010 Equality Act.

These include age, disability, gender reassignment, marriage and civil partnerships, pregnancy, race, religion or belief, sex and sexual orientation.

“These are not something you can change,” Coun Williamson added.

“They are you, the very essence of yourself and your own individual character and conscience.

Advertisement

“If we really want to enable and create systemic and impactful change, we must push for the things we believe can create a more productive, caring and happy society.

Now the council will engage with other organisations across the county to find out what other work can be done to support care leavers.

This will include asking the experience of care to be listed as a protected characteristic by other Nottinghamshire bodies and for all organisations to adopt the ‘corporate parenting principle’.

Councillors also heard from care leaver Terry Galloway, 46, who lives in Nottingham and has set up an organisation called Care Leaver Local Offer.

Advertisement

He said: “I was in the care system myself and, by the time I’d left care, I’d lived in more than 100 places.

“It wasn’t very good, it wasn’t good for my family, but I’ve ended up doing reasonably well myself.

“It’s tragic what happens when people leave the care system. We need to get systemic change and to work together – which is exactly what’s needed.