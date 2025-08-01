Council leader blames Government as Hucknall health centre plans mothballed again

The future for Hucknall’s hoped-for new super health centre again looks bleak after the town’s former sixth form centre was put up for sale.

Prior to May’s county council elections, the Ashfield Independents, who control Ashfield Council, claimed the authority was on the verge of buying the building on Portland Road in what they dubbed ‘the sale of the century’.

Furthermore, the Independents said they had more than £1m put aside for the project.

But now Coun Jason Zadrozny (Ash Ind), Ashfield Council leader, has confirmed the council hasn’t bought the building, which is now being advertised for sale for £1.5m by property developers FHP.

Hucknall Sixth Form Centre is not now being bought by the council to be turned into the new health centre. Photo: Google

And the council leader pointed the finger of blame at the Government.

He said: “No, the council hasn’t brought it, as the money we had allocated this was specifically ring-fenced for medical provision and as the Labour Government have pulled the NHS from further discussions on that site, we couldn’t buy it just speculatively.

"Frankly, it’s a disgusting state of affairs that Hucknall residents are continuously dangled the carrot and then the Government take it away."

Prior to May’s county council elections, the Nottinghamshire County Independent Group at County Hall – of which Hucknall’s three Ashfield Independent county councillors were members and Coun Zadrozny was leader – called it a ‘ground-breaking deal that will forever transform the way healthcare is delivered’.

They added that ‘after years of campaigning, Ashfield Council is on the verge of acquiring the Hucknall Sixth Form Centre, which will be redeveloped into the long-awaited Super Health Centre’.

But since the election, at which the Independents lost nine of their 10 seats, including two of their three in Hucknall, all talk of the health centre has gone quiet.

Moreover, Nottinghamshire Healthcare, when asked by your Dispatch about the project earlier this year, said initial discussions had taken place but that ‘a number of barriers would need to be overcome for the project to go ahead – most notably, the significant capital and revenue funding required’.

Now, the project is back in mothballs again after previous plans to site the new centre, first on Piggins Croft Car Park and then on the site of the old Seven Stars pub in the town, both also came to nothing after NHS England said there was no capital funding available for the scheme.

Coun Zadrozny continued: “We remain committed to purchasing a site and have the money in the bank ready but until the Government give the NHS the green light to again enter into negotiations about provision for Hucknall, we are entirely hamstrung.

"And we have literally no idea why the Government has stopped the NHS from even negotiating or speaking to us about future plans.

"It seems pretty clear Labour will not be investing in any way in new provision for the area.”

Your Dispatch has contacted Hucknall’s Labour MP for comment.