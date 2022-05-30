Jamie sadly died on May 1 leaving councillors and the local community stunned.

Well known throughout Hucknall for both his sporting and community work, notably as the founder Sports Gateway, his death came as a huge shock to many.

Coun Jason Zadrozny (Ash Ind), led the tributes at the man ‘who made such a huge, positive difference to so many lives’.

Ashfield District Council leader Coun Jason Zadrozny (right) paid tribute to Jamie Brough before the council's AGM

He said: “Jamie was a corporate partner of this council through his outstanding work with Sport’s Gateway across Hucknall.

“Like everybody, we were stunned by his sudden death and our heart goes out to his wife Karen and his family.

“Everyone in Hucknall knew somebody whose life Jamie touched.

"Whether that be the thousands of kids who actively participated in football and other sports.

"He encouraged the disabled and those who didn’t think sport was for them.

"He helped hundreds of children gained qualifications and positively changed their lives forever.

"His work for the disabled was ground-breaking.

"During the pandemic, he led the Sports Gateway team who not only fed the children of Hucknall but cooked hundreds of dinners and his students gained qualifications in the process.

“Jamie was a man who delivered time and time again for local people.

"His untimely death leaves a huge hole in the Hucknall, Ashfield and Nottinghamshire communities.

"It is only right that we remember somebody who gave so much for Hucknall.