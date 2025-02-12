Ashfield residents have raised concerns about whether the council's new newspaper is a “waste of money” – as the council asserts that they are in a “strong financial position” after promising to freeze their portion of council tax bills for taxpayers.

Ashfield Council announced on Facebook that a new edition of the ‘Your Ashfield’ newspaper is now being delivered across the district.

According to the council, ‘Your Ashfield’ highlights “all the exciting events and activities happening” in the coming months throughout the area.

However, the announcement about the newspaper has not been received positively, as many residents have raised concerns over costs and questioned the validity of the news featured.

Commenting on the announcement, Kerry Thornton said: “Come on ADC – you are having a laugh at our taxpayers’ expense.

“We received the New Year 2025 edition of Ashfield Matters only last month.”

Adey Baxter added: “Stop wasting our money.”

Concerns regarding the launch being a “waste of money” were echoed in many responses, as Sylvia Gregory criticised the newspaper for its expenditure.

Sally Calland suggested that council updates should be shared via email. She also stated that printing seemed like a waste of money.

Lisa Gascoyne said: “Is this really a good use of public funds or more unsolicited propaganda?

“Were the residents of Ashfield consulted about whether they wanted this?”

A spokesperson for Ashfield Council said: “Ashfield District Council is committed to keeping residents informed and updated about the work it continues to do to make the area a great place to live, work and visit.

“We do this through our website and digital channels but also recognise there are many people who don’t have access or struggle with technology.

“Printed materials are one way of ensuring information about our services and improvements reaches those people who are unable to access this information digitally.

“Like all local authorities we will balance decisions around the need to get value for money and planned spend.

“This is borne out by Ashfield’s strong financial position which last week saw elected members pledge to freeze Ashfield District Council’s portion of council tax bills for local taxpayers.

“We believe there is much to celebrate with millions of pounds in investment coming to the district, bringing economic growth to the people of Ashfield.”