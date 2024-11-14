Councillor frustrated as Government cuts funding for Notts schools trying to become academies

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Nottinghamshire County Council will have to find a new way to fund the academisation of schools after a Government grant was cut.

The authority’s cabinet met on November 7, to discuss its finances following Chancellor Rachel Reeves’ budget on October 30.

Councillors discussed central government grant support and how the authority will be impacted by changes to both the National Living Wage and employers’ national insurance contributions.

However, another Budget announcement was the Government discontinuing a support grant for councils assisting schools in converting into academies.

Coun Sam Smith, Nottinghamshire County Council's portfolio holder for education

This is a change educational establishments make to alter the way they are funded and operated.

It means they receive funds directly from central government, rather than local councils, and have more autonomy over things like curriculum.

In the meeting, Coun Sam Smith (Con), portfolio holder for education, raised concerns because Whitehall will discontinue support of up to £25,000 to help with the process of converting to an academy.

This will end on January 1, 2025, though the council currently has a backlog of more than 20 schools across the county that are waiting to complete the process.

Speaking to the Local Democracy Reporting Service following the meeting, Coun Smith expressed “frustration” at the cash being stopped.

He said: “We had plans in place, I’ve liaised with academy trusts, and schools trying to become academies. They were really positive about that, I can’t do it now, annoyingly.”

Converting to academy status means benefits for schools, such as professional development for staff, education quality assurance and trust support.

Coun Smith said: “The consequences of the government cuts are massive on council services – I think Rachel Reeves and the Education Secretary haven’t taken that into account.

“Should schools want to become an academy, and there is a want there, councils across the country have a statutory duty to process applications.

“That duty will still exist, but now we will have to take the money from somewhere else in the council [budgets].

“They’re going to be slowed down on how quickly they can access those benefits. I haven’t got the money coming through the door.”

A Department for Education spokesperson said: “High and rising standards are at the heart of this government’s mission to break down barriers to opportunity and ensure every child has the best life chances.

“We value the role academy trusts play in our school system but have had to take action to put government spending back on to a sustainable footing and fix the foundations to deliver change.

“We will continue to support high-quality trusts to use their collaboration and leadership to help deliver exceptional results for children and young people, including those in disadvantaged areas.”