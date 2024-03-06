Councillors throw out plans to use Hucknall cul-de-sacs for building site access

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Last year, Gedling Council approved Barwood Homes’ plans for another 131 homes off Hayden Lane in Linby, despite concerns over the potential impacts it would have on Hucknall’s already strained infrastructure as, although it would fall under Gedling’s remit, residents would undoubtedly be using Hucknall’s facilties.

However, the developers proposed accessing the site via Delia Avenue and Dorothy Avenue in Hucknall, which sit within Ashfield Council’s boundaries, which meant the developer therefore required permission from the both authorities to progress the plans.

Residents of both roads were furious about the plans, saying having the access roads at the end of their streets would massively impact their lives and ruin the area.

Councillors have rejected proposals for Delia Avenue and Dorothy Avenue in Hucknall to be used as site access roads. Photo: Google

They urged Ashfield Council to reject the proposals and members of the authority’s planning committee duly unanimously voted against the plans at a meeting on March 6.

Coun John Wilmott (Ash Ind), who represents Hucknall North on the council, was one of several Hucknall councillors who had called in the plans for further scrutiny.

He said: "Common sense has prevailed and I thank the planning committee for unanimously rejecting this application

"Residents on Delia Avenue, Dorothy Avenue and Hayden Lane have welcomed this decision.

"We made a promise to residents in Hucknall that we would fight tooth and nail against this application and we have kept that promise.

"We first objected to this application, driven by Labour-run Gedling Council, back on May 18, 2022.

"We’ve always said that we make decisions on what is best for Hucknall and its environs and this access road is not in the best interests of our town.

"Many residents have lived there for many years and they feel, rightly that the level of disturbance, will be unacceptable.

"They also feel that the increase in traffic which is also happening now, will cause is unacceptable noise, extra pollution in the area causing filthy pavements and roads in the vicinity.

"It is believed that access should be through the Sherwood Gate development or through Linby village.