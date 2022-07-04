Crowds descend on Hucknall and Newstead Abbey as popular Byron Festival returns after three years away

The finale of the event was at Newstead Abbey – Byron’s ancestral home – where nearly 100 classic cars were on view and children's entertainer Rapide proved a big hit with youngsters as he demonstrated circus skills.

Visitors had the opportunity to walk around the picturesque gardens and tour the abbey to see paintings and other features associated with Lord Byron.

The three-day festival also included a walkabout in Hucknall town centre, involving Byron lookalike Jon Brown, and a concert by Hucknall & Linby Mining Community Brass Band at Hucknall Parish Church, where Byron is buried.

Hucknall Titchfield Park Bowls Club also held a special tournament, with the winners receiving the Byron Trophy.

Ken and Sheila Robinson, of Hucknall Tourism and Regeneration Group, who organised the festival, said they were pleased with the turnouts for the events.

Hucknall town councillor John Wilmott (Ash Ind), added: “It is essential that events like the Byron Festival continue to take place in Hucknall.

"We must keep our heritage at the forefront of all we do.

"We have a lot to be proud of in Hucknall and we should always be keen to promote its history.”

1. Bowling for Byron Competitors taking part in the Byron Cup competition at Hucknall Bowls Club Photo: John Wilmott Photo Sales

2. Festival motors Nearly 100 classic cars were on show for the final day of the festival at Newstead Abbey Photo: John Wilmott Photo Sales

3. The old rent house The Red Lion on Hucknall High Street, used to be Byron's tenants came to pay their rents Photo: John Wilmott Photo Sales

4. Classic car One of the fine vintage cars on display at Newstead Abbey during the third day of the festival Photo: John Wilmott Photo Sales