The Christmas light switch-on event in Bulwell will take place on Monday, December 4.

The event will be held in Bulwell Market on Main Street between 4pm and 6pm.

The Christmas lights switch-on is not the only thing that has been lighting up Bulwell of late.

Artists Jess and Justin Bright have brightening up the planters near the underpass on Commercial Road as part of the Urban Greening Project, by painting colourful murals on the walls and planters.

Couns Maria Joannou (Lab) and Mike Savage (Lab), who represent the Bulwell ward at Nottingham Council, along with CPOs Darryl Paxford and Sarah Nixon, came to the area to talk to the artists and admire their work.

Four Bulwell sites have also benefitted from the Government’s Streets for People programme.

In 2021, the council successfully bid as part of a competitive process for money from the Government’s levelling up fund to improve streets and local town centres, and make walking and cycling easier and safer.

Nottingham Council approved £11m of improvements to make neighbourhoods greener, safer, better places to get around.

Work is due to be completed by March 2024 but Bulwell streets that have already seen improvements so far are Latham Street, Willow Hill Close, Wingbourne Walk and Hethersett Gardens.