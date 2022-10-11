Ashfield District Council have released the dates of this year’s Christmas lights events in Sutton, Kirkby, and Hucknall, with Hucknall event taking place between 4pm and 7.30pm on High Street and the Market Place car park in the town.

Last year’s Christmas lights event in Hucknall was the first since the pandemic and was a huge success with thousands attending.

Once again, the event will feature funfair rides, an entertainment stage featuring performances from local talent, free face painting, and Santa and his sleigh.

Thousands flocked to Hucknall town centre for last year's event

This town centre will also be filled with food and drink stalls, featuring traders from Hucknall Food and Drink Festival, as well as local businesses and residents selling gifts, and crafts.

The events will finish with the official light switch on of the Christmas trees and feature 3D lighting around the town centre.

Coun Rachel Madden (Ash Ind), executive lead member for leisure, health and wellbeing, said: “We can’t wait to see our town centres buzzing with thousands of visitors, once

again.

"Our Christmas light switch-on events are always hugely popular and we are excited to host three fun filled events.

“The council’s Summer of Fun was a successful series of free family events and the Christmas events will be an excellent conclusion of the council’s programme.

“Christmas officially starts in Ashfield in November, so join us as we spread the festive magic across the district with our annual Christmas celebrations.”

Coun Lee Waters (Ash Ind), who represents Hucknall North on the council, said: “Last year’s event was absolutely brilliant.

"It was led by the Believe Academy which is based in Hucknall and did a wonderful job alongside other entertainers.

"This event is an amazing opportunity for the people of Hucknall to come together celebrate everything that is great about Hucknall.