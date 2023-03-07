Ashfield Council has produced short films exploring interesting characters from district’s past.

The videos are filmed by local videographer Tom Cable and feature local actors, with the scripts written by Claire Finn, creator of Ashfield Arts Festival.

The project is a collaboration between the council and Discover Ashfield to highlight Ashfield’s past and tales of some characters from the district.

An actor plays revolutionist Jeremiah Brandreth in one of the films.

The new films – viewable on the council’s YouTube channel at bit.ly/3TawGqZ – feature Sutton revolutionist Jeremiah Brandreth, one of the last men in England to be beheaded with an axe after hanging; Miriam Bramley, Hucknall’s first female assistant blacksmith who helped create the gates at the town’s Titchfield Park; and a civil war soldier, who tells the story of a battle that took place in Sutton.

Previous videos include Ada Lovelace, William Duke of Portland and a medieval Kirkby local.

Coun Rachel Madden, council executive lead member for leisure, health and wellbeing, said: “We are so pleased to have produced more talking head videos that reveal Ashfield’s past.

“We should be proud of our history and the interesting characters from it. There are a lot of things about Ashfield that many people don’t know and these videos will help people to discover something new about the history of Ashfield.