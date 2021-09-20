Residents at Fairway View were inspired by the charities’ commitment to supporting older people throughout the pandemic and decided to show their support with a tasty treats-themed fundraiser by baking delicious cupcakes for their bake sale.

Residents enjoyed sharing their favourite recipes and even hosted a ‘Bake Off’ style challenge complete with awards for ‘messiest baker’, ‘star baker’ and ‘most creative design’

Brenda Walton, one of the residents, said, ‘I have always loved to bake.

Resident Brenda Walton piped beautiful icing decorations onto each cupcake

"Growing up, I learnt from my family and always enjoyed making delicious treats for others when I had the chance.

"It was great to be involved in each step, from weighing out the ingredients, mixing to decorating.

"And knowing it was all for a great cause made the cupcakes all the sweeter.”

The cupcakes were later sold to staff, friends, relatives, doctors and nurses who all made a charitable contribution for the worthy charity.

Fairway View carer Rebecca Bagley with one of the finished cakes

Gaynor Smart-McCann, the home manager, said: “We are always looking for ways that we can support charitable causes, whether that be on a national scale or contributing to a local Go Fund Me here in Bulwell.

"To join forces together to make these delicious cakes was a brilliant bonding activity that was filled with fun and laughter.