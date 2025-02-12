Dog rescued from Nottinghamshire desperate for home after year in kennels – but only one application
Six-year-old crossbreed Barbara was extremely underweight and in poor condition when she was rescued by the RSPCA from Nottinghamshire just before Christmas in 2023.
She’s now being looked after by the team at Ashley Heath Animal Centre, Dorset, where kennel supervisor Nicola Anthony said: “When Barbara was first rescued she was in a terrible condition; she weighed just 16.2kg – half of what she weighs now.
“Our officers found her being kept in a kennel outside alongside another dog who’d sadly died.
“Barbara went into the care of an emergency boarding centre while our teams investigated and she came to us in June 2024.”
Since Barbara has been available for rehoming she’s sadly had just one application which wasn’t suitable.
The Ashley Heath team is hoping to find her perfect match for Valentine’s Day.
Nichola added: “Barbara is a big girl which means there’s even more to love.
“She’s such a sweet, friendly and loving dog so we’re desperate to find her soulmate this Valentine’s Day.
“She loves going for walks with other dogs and responds really well to cues although she can sometimes be strong on the lead.
“When she first arrived she was very bouncy and jumped up at people when greeting them but we’ve done lots of training on this and she’s now much more polite and gentle when saying hello.”