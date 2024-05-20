Dogs Trust: 10 adorable dogs looking for a forever home in Nottinghamshire

4 . Dancer

Three-year-old Lurcher Dancer is a dog full of joy and excitement, looking for his forever home. Dancer is quick to form a relationship and has loved meeting everyone while he has been at Dogs Trust. Dancer is a true character and with the right approach would happily be left alone at home for up to five hours at a time once settled in. Dancer can live with young adults (15 and older) but will need to be the only dog in the house. More details here: www.dogstrust.org.uk/rehoming/dogs/lurcher/1261774 Photo: Dogs Trust