Dogs Trust East Midlands: Nine adorable dogs looking for a forever home this September

1 . Digby

Digby is a friendly Jack Russell Terrier seeking patient adopters to help him adjust to life in his new forever home. He enjoys exploring during his walks but prefers rural areas away from other dogs, as they make him feel worried or nervous. Digby is looking for a quiet, adult-only home where his owners can show him the ropes and allow him to settle in at his own pace. It's important for them to have the patience to understand that Digby may need some time to relax and feel comfortable. See more at www.dogstrust.org.uk/rehoming/dogs/terrier-jack-russell/3582240. Photo: Dogs Trust