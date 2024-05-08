Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Katrina Morley, aged 38, has been a mobile hairdresser in Hucknall for the past 10 years and has been in the industry for the last 20 years.

And her talents were fully recognised at the awards ceremony at Colwick Park in Nottingham on April 28 as she was named Mobile Hairdresser of the Year and Bridal Hair Specialist of the Year for the Midlands.

And she has now been nominated to go through to the national awards finals in Manchester on July 7.

Katrina Morley was a double winner at the English Hair & Beauty Awards. Photo: Submitted

She said: “It just feels amazing to have won, I was so shocked, I couldn’t believe it.

"I was just speechless.”

What made the awards extra special for Katrina is that nominees are chosen after being nominated by their clients.

She continued: “The nominations are based on survey results and my clients put me forward for these awards, so I was quite happy just to be there and enjoy the night and enjoy the fact that people thought so highly of me.

Katrina receiving one of her awards during the ceremony at Colwick Park in Nottingham. Photo: Submitted

"So to then win two awards was amazing.

"I want to thank them all for putting me forward.”

For 12 years these prestigious awards have celebrated the stylists and salons from across England that represent excellence in the hair and beauty industry.

The awards are separated into different chapters so as to highlight a wider pool of talent across the UK.

Katrina’s two awards both came in Chapter 4, which covers the midlands and east of England.

This year’s awards were supported by Creative Oceanic powered by Oceanic.

A spokesperson for the awards said: “The competition was fierce but Katrina received the recognition and took the trophy home.

“Winning an award in this prestigious competition is a significant achievement, as it acknowledges the talent and hard work of hair and beauty professionals and sets a benchmark for others to follow.

"The winners of these awards represent the highest standards of quality and service in the English hair and beauty industry.