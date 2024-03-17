Drug dealers on notice as new police inspector takes charge in Ashfield

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Insp Chris Boylin has also promised a firm but fair approach to often vulnerable drug users who commit offences to fund addictions.

Where possible, those committing minor offences in the community will be given a chance and directed to support services as part of community resolutions.

Dealers, however, will be targeted with intelligence-led raids and – where possible – evicted from their accommodation with the support of the local council.

Insp Chris Boylin is the new man in charge of neighbourhood policing in Ashfield. Photo: Nottinghamshire Police

Insp Boylin said: “Drug dealers do a huge amount of damage to our communities, and I want those people to know that they can expect a visit from us.

“Drug users – the people who become addicted to these substances – can also do a lot of damage from related issues such as theft and antisocial behaviour.

“And I’ve also worked with enough of them over the years to recognise that many of them really need help – and without that help they will simply keep passing in and out of the justice system.

“We’re often dealing here with people who are leading very chaotic lives, who have serious mental health issues and may live in very poor quality accommodation.

“We also come across young people who are really struggling for a positive role model in life and who are being drawn into drug related crime buy other, more experienced drug dealers.

“So, where we can, we will be flexible and offer those people a choice – continue down that path and keep getting arrested, or work with us and embrace the support we can direct them to.”

Insp Boylin, a busy father-of-five, first joined Leicestershire Police in 2008, and has mainly worked as a response officer in the past – dealing with various blue-light emergencies.

Later in his career, he worked on a specialist team to tackle so-called county lines drug dealing – the exploitation of young people and vulnerable adults to move, store or sell drugs.

Since transferring to Nottinghamshire Police in 2021, he has overseen the detention of detainees at the new Nottingham custody suite, a role that has continued to shape his view on policing.

He added: “I believe that community policing is as much about helping people to change their lives as it is about chasing people down and arresting them.

“There’s been some excellent work in this area in the past and I am really looking forward to carrying it on going forward.

“In the past I have been in roles where I’ve really gone from one call out to another without really having the time to put in place longer-term solutions.

“I am really pleased to have that opportunity here but it is absolutely vital that people tell us about what is happening in their communities – because if we don’t know about thigs we can’t help them.

“So, I urge them to come forward and tell us what is concerning them – either on the phone online or in person at one of our local surgery events.”