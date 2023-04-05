News you can trust since 1904
Here's when the main supermarkets will be open in Hucknall and Bulwell over the Easter weekendHere's when the main supermarkets will be open in Hucknall and Bulwell over the Easter weekend
Easter opening times for Hucknall and Bulwell supermarkets

Easter weekend is almost upon us and you’ll need to make sure you have everything you need – so here to help are when supermarkets will be open.

By John Smith
Published 5th Apr 2023, 16:06 BST

All supermarket chains operate different hours than usual over the bank holiday so don’t be caught out and end up missing out on those finishing touches.

Here is when supermarkets across Hucknall and Bulwell will be open over the Easter weekend.

The Tesco Extra stores in Hucknall and Bulwell will both be open 6am to 10pm on Good Friday, closed on Easter Sunday and open 8am to 6pm on Easter Monday

1. Tesco Extra - Hucknall and Bulwell

The Tesco Extra stores in Hucknall and Bulwell will both be open 6am to 10pm on Good Friday, closed on Easter Sunday and open 8am to 6pm on Easter Monday Photo: Google

Aldi's stores in Hucknall and Bulwell are both closed on Easter Sunday but are open from 8am to 10pm on Good Friday and 8am to 8pm on Easter Monday

2. Aldi - Hucknall and Bulwell

Aldi's stores in Hucknall and Bulwell are both closed on Easter Sunday but are open from 8am to 10pm on Good Friday and 8am to 8pm on Easter Monday Photo: Google

Co-op stores will be open 7am to 10pm every day over Easter

3. Co-op - Hucknall and Bulwell

Co-op stores will be open 7am to 10pm every day over Easter Photo: Google

The store will be open 7am to 10pm on Good Friday and 7am to 8pm on Easter Monday, but closed on Easter Sunday

4. Morrisons - Bulwell

The store will be open 7am to 10pm on Good Friday and 7am to 8pm on Easter Monday, but closed on Easter Sunday Photo: Google

