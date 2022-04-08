Easter treat at Newstead Abbey as famed Japanese garden hosts new exhibition

As well as the famed gardens, you can visit the Ethel Webb's Japanese Garden exhibition which features a series of botanic illustrations loaned from the Royal Botanic Gardens at Kew.

Ethel Webb was the owner of Newstead Abbey from 1910 to 1915, having inherited it from her sister Geraldine, who had previously inherited from their father William Frederick Webb, in 1899.

Ethel was a committed and knowledgeable gardener and the Japanese Garden, which was her passion project, became her greatest legacy.

The stunning Japanese garden at Newstead

The exhibition runs alongside Journeys from Japan which showcases some of Nottingham City Museum’s own collection in a trail around the house highlighting the Webb’s love of Japanese culture.

As you head outside, Ethel and Geraldine also have hidden treasure from Japan in the gardens for the children too.