Education is the key word from Nottinghamshire Police's latest knife crime week of action

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Hundreds of the county’s young people across Nottinghamshire were taught valuable lessons about knife crime during a week of action dedicated to this topic.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Hucknall Dispatch, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

From hearing heartbreaking accounts of loss, to having the punishments knife-carrying can lead to outlined to them, students learned a lot.

This was all done as part of a national police-led campaign around knife crime called Sceptre, which Nottinghamshire Police participated in last week.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Education was the key focus, with officers visiting lots of schools to hold classroom workshops for pupils in their communities, while providing a presence at colleges too.

Images from the knife crime action week including Chloe Castledine delivering a speech, Chf Insp Karl Thomas with an amnesty bin and officers conducting a knife sweep. Photo: Nottinghamshire Police

Neighbourhood teams joined community partners at 52 school engagements in total, while attending 12 other education events to speak to people and hand out knife crime leaflets.

One example saw the force’s prevention hub team up with Nottingham College to hold a knife crime ‘Impact’ event at its Basford campus, which attracted crowds of around 200 students.

They all heard from key speaker Chloe Castledine, who was able to get across the immeasurable damage that had been caused to her family since her 22-year-old brother Danny was stabbed to death in June 2022.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Officers also teamed up with partners to host a stand at Bilborough College during Sceptre week, where they spoke with more students and handed out ‘say no to knife crime’ wristbands.

Met Police commander Stephen Clayman, hational knife crime lead, visited Nottingham as part of the week and described the work being done as ‘exceptional’.

A catalogue of different policing activity was carried out during the week, including 12 knife amnesty bins being rolled out inside police stations, which resulted in 166 weapons being handed in.

This was on top of the 161 knives and other weapons that were recovered a few days earlier when the force’s four permanent amnesty bins were emptied for the first time since August.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Other police activity saw neighbourhood teams make several arrests linked to weapon-enabled crime, while carrying out 22 knife sweeps in the community and setting up metal-detecting knife arches at two locations too.

It wasn’t just students who were educated about knife crime, with these lessons also extended to shopworkers, with 23 stores visited by officers to remind them of the rules around selling knives.

On top of that, the force’s cadets supported the knife crime team in visiting 18 stores to conduct test purchase operations, during which the young visitors tried to buy knives at the till.

Of these, two stores failed the test, with appropriate follow-up action now due to be taken against the shops, in line with Trading Standards.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Chief Inspector Karl Thomas, Nottinghamshire Police’s knife crime lead, said: “Knife crime is a subject we never take our eyes off as an organisation, with a lot of work going on all year-round between us and our partners to try and stay one step ahead of these offences before they happen and to take weapons off our streets.

“Educating the public, especially young people, about the dangers and consequences of knife carrying is essential to helping ensure they don’t feel the need to pick one up in the first place.

“We were therefore really pleased to be able to engage with so many school pupils, college students and other young people about this critical subject during the latest week of action.”