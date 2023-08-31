News you can trust since 1904
Elderly Hucknall man thrilled to have stolen garden bench returned to him

An elderly Hucknall local resident has had despair turned to joy after his garden bench, which had been stolen, was returned to him by police.
By John Smith
Published 31st Aug 2023, 13:16 BST- 1 min read
Updated 31st Aug 2023, 13:16 BST

Pete Holmes was left distraught after the bench was stolen from his front garden.

The bench meant a lot to Pete as he had been gifted it upon his retirement as caretaker at National School 20 years ago.

But officers from Nottinghamshire Police’s Hucknall beat team were able to track down the offender and arrest them after members of public stepped in to identify the offender, who is currently in custody.

Pete Holmes with his returned garden bench after it was found by police. Photo: Ashfield Police
Pete Holmes with his returned garden bench after it was found by police. Photo: Ashfield Police
Posting on their Facebook page, Ashfield police said: “He had been the caretaker at the school for about 19 years and helped many people during his time there.

“Officers worked together to search for the stolen bench. We are delighted to say the bench has been found and been reunited with its rightful owner.”