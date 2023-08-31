Elderly Hucknall man thrilled to have stolen garden bench returned to him
Pete Holmes was left distraught after the bench was stolen from his front garden.
The bench meant a lot to Pete as he had been gifted it upon his retirement as caretaker at National School 20 years ago.
Advertisement
Advertisement
But officers from Nottinghamshire Police’s Hucknall beat team were able to track down the offender and arrest them after members of public stepped in to identify the offender, who is currently in custody.
Posting on their Facebook page, Ashfield police said: “He had been the caretaker at the school for about 19 years and helped many people during his time there.
“Officers worked together to search for the stolen bench. We are delighted to say the bench has been found and been reunited with its rightful owner.”