Elderly Hucknall man thrilled to have stolen garden bench returned to him

Pete Holmes was left distraught after the bench was stolen from his front garden.

The bench meant a lot to Pete as he had been gifted it upon his retirement as caretaker at National School 20 years ago.

Advertisement

Advertisement

But officers from Nottinghamshire Police’s Hucknall beat team were able to track down the offender and arrest them after members of public stepped in to identify the offender, who is currently in custody.

Pete Holmes with his returned garden bench after it was found by police. Photo: Ashfield Police

Posting on their Facebook page, Ashfield police said: “He had been the caretaker at the school for about 19 years and helped many people during his time there.