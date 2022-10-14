EMAS staff who went above and beyond recognised for their dedication at awards

The awards event was a night to honour staff who have gone above and beyond for each other and their patients, to hear their brave stories and to recognise their commitment to upholding the EMAS values.

After receiving hundreds of nominations, the judging panel had the hard task of whittling the nominations down to those who stood out for their actions, with both winners and highly commended receiving recognition on the evening.

While the awards were an opportunity for achievements to be celebrated, it was also a chance for chief executive, Richard Henderson, and chairman, Karen Tomlinson, to say thank you to staff for the continuous hard work and commitment they show to patients across the East Midlands.

The winner at the EMAS Reward and Recognition event

They were joined by special guests including the Lord Lieutenant of Leicestershire Michael Kapur OBE and High Sheriff of Leicestershire Mehmooda Duke to help present some of the awards, as well as some of the event sponsors.

Richard Henderson, chief executive at East Midlands Ambulance Service, said: “It continues to be clear to me that despite the sustained, significant challenges and pressures faced, there is so much to be proud of at EMAS, and that every role across the organisation adds to the collective response to support people in need – it is likely that our actions will be remembered for a lifetime.”