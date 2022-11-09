Enjoy a Christmas sing-along in Hucknall and help raise money for charity
People are invited to a Christmas sing-along by the Hucknall Ukulele Group who are helping to raise money for the Alzheimer's Society.
The event is taking place on Tuesday, November 29, at 7.30pm at The Bowman, on Nottingham Road, Hucknall.
No musical or singing talent expected, or required – people are invited to just go along and join in.
Group members are expected to be joined by other local musicians, ukulele players, groups, their families and friends for a Christmas sing-along/play-along, and general get-together to celebrate this festive season.
Christmas Songbooks will be provided on the night, or they can be downloaded in advanced from fb.com/groups/hucknallukulelegroup
There is no charge for the evening, but there will be a charity collection in aid of the Alzheimer's Society.
For anyone wanting to join in and play an instrument, the group will be incorporating practice/rehearsal sessions in its weekly sessions on Tuesday evenings.