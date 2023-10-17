Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Entries are now open for annual Christmas Tree Festival at the parish church and already some groups have been getting theirs in.

This year’s festival runs from December 6-9 and will be just be for trees this year with no wreaths on the church railings outside as they were merely due to Covid rules of the past two years limiting the number of trees being entered.

This year, the Covid limits have gone so everyone who wants to take part can enter a tree, all of which will be on display in the church.

Sylvie Newton, one of the organisers, said: “We’ve modernised it a little this year as people can now access the entry forms through a Facebook link at facebook.com/profile.php?id=100064799495586 and they can also donate through our JustGiving link at justgiving.com/crowdfunding/HucknallChristmasTreeFestivalJustgiving2023 and all the money will be going to local charities

"We have already had about 20 or 25 people confirm their entries.

"People have asked about the wreaths but that was really just for Covid and it takes a lot of extra organising, and now we can have all the trees in the church again, it creates a better sense of community.

“I don’t know how many trees we’ll have at the end but the fact that people are already asking about it and entering is really exciting.

"We always get some amazing designs, we’ve had trees made of tyres, of tin, we got one from Hucknall Town Football Club that was a tree looking like a supporter.

"We’ve had a live tree in the past, it can be anything really, it just needs to be decorated in the colours of your orgaisation because this is a good way for an organisation to advertise itself and it’s product to the local community.

"We are encouraging people to bring leaflets about their company and their product and the services they provide."

Among the groups already set to take part in this year’s festival are the local Scouts, St John’s Club, along with schools, dancing clubs, local businesses and even one of the town’s medical practices.