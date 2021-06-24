Euro 2020: Hucknall's Arc Cinema to show England v Germany on the big screen

Screen One at The Arc Cinema

The heavyweight duo will face off once again at Wembley next Tuesday – evoking memories of the World Cup final in 1966 and penalty heartbreak 25 years ago at Euro 96.

Football fans throughout Hucknall, Bulwell and the rest of the country will be pleading with bosses to knock off work early as the game kicks off at 5pm.

But at the Arc the special showing is aimed at’ lads and dads’ or families with children and offers the chance to watch the match in style on the silver screen with top-quality sound in luxury reclining seats.

The kick-off is at 5pm but the screening begins at 4.30pm so fans can enjoy all the live build up beforehand.

What’s more, specially-priced tickets will help support junior grassroots football in Hucknall.

For a proportion of ticket prices - £9.75 for adults including a large popcorn, hot dog or nachos and a pint of San Miguel or Magners and £6.75 for children, including popcorn, Fruit Shoot and Haribo – will be donated to Hucknall Sports Youth Football Club.

Mark Gallagher, manager at the cinema, said: “With England facing such a big game against opponents with whom they have such a history it seemed like an opportunity not to be missed to show the game.

"It’s a unique opportunity for those who have always wanted to watch a match on a big screen.