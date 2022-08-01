Even Hucknall's potholes were supporting the Lionesses

One of the town’s many potholes has been adopted by town resident Lucy Mole, who got ensured it was properly ready to cheer on the Lionesses to victory.

She posted on Facebook: “Pothole has been dejected lately.

"It’s been at least six months since the council came to see it, it's yellow paint is more faded and it can't get any updates on its future.

Pothole was delighted to cheer on the Lionesses to victory. Photo: Lucy Mole

"Pothole realises that it has been ghosted.”

“To cheer Pothole up, we have arranged for it to listen to the footy on a transistor radio with some of its pals with a tinny of ale for half-time.”

Pothole and its many friends clearly had the right effect as the Lionesses beat Germany 2-1 to become European champions.