Ex-Hucknall girl Kayte is having a special haircut for the Little Princesses

Kayte Baxter, aged 40, who is formerly from the town, but now lives in Shepshed in Leicestershire, is losing her long locks at Arena Hair on Duke Street on February 10.

And the cut hair is being donated to The Little Princess Trust, a charity that provides real hair wigs, free of charge, to children and young people who have lost their own hair through cancer treatment.

Although she has moved away from the town, Kayte still maintains her Hucknall links, none more so than with Arena Hair which has been her salon of choice for several years and was the natural venue to have her hair cut.

And it is a haircut she is looking forward to having in more ways that one as she has now been growing her hair for three years.

Kayte said: “It was during the pandemic that I first decided to support The Little Princess Trust.

"We couldn’t get our hair cut and then I saw Arena Hair had shared a social media post from the charity saying why not just let it grow?

“I thought I would love to do something positive in such a difficult time and I love my hair and I understand how impactful it is for children and young people – and people of any age – to lose their hair and I thought I’d really like to help the charity.

“I’ve been growing it for three years now and it was already quite long as I’ve always had long hair, but now it’s really long – I’m having about 14 or 15 inches cut off.

"I’m looking forward to the haircut now, it’s quite heavy and takes a long time to wash and dry, so it will be good to get it cut.

Kayte was also inspired by one of her work colleagues, Nabila, who has experienced cancer in her own family and also had her hair cut back in November to donate to the Little Princess Trust.

To donate to their fund, visit their JustGiving page at justgiving.com/page/kayteandnabilafundraising