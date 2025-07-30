Extra £53 million bill for Notts supported living accommodation

Nottinghamshire County Council is facing an extra spend of £53 million on supported living accommodation for young adults with learning disabilities – but the authority says funds will be diverted to cover it.

A July decision document by the authority, setting out its plans on how to achieve more accommodation for these working-age adults, highlighted the need for over 500 extra units within the next five years.

The council says it is estimating 523 additional accommodation units are needed to ‘meet the demand’ for young adults who require living in supported living, according to a document.

The authority says it has found 83 of these units through working with developers who will lease the spaces to housing providers and these are set to be given between spring 2025 and early 2027/28.

If the extra 523 accommodation units are acquired within this time, this could increase the spend on supported accommodation by around £53 million.

This is on top of the £84.4 million spent on this type of accommodation in the 2024/25 financial year – which was an £8.5 million overspend against the allocated budget.

The council documents state that the authority’s adult social care department “must ensure this additional spend is covered by diverting funds from alternative services or factored into new demand pressure workings”.

The Local Democracy Reporting Service asked the council to explain its plans for covering the extra £53 million, including whether it planned to cut other adult social care services or find other ways of funding this bill.

The authority did not provide a breakdown or clarity on potential service costs, responding: “We are confident this is within existing care budgets. We are using the normal development procurement routes to procure this accommodation.”

The drive behind the council’s decision to source extra supported living accommodation is down to it being a cheaper option than residential care.

The average cost of residential care services for people with learning disabilities in the county is £1,968 a week per person, whereas the average cost for these people in supported living is between £616 and £1,560 a week.

It is estimated that each time a person is moved from a residential setting to a supported living unit it saves the authority £540 a week on average.

Coun Barry Answer, cabinet member for Adult Social Care, said in a statement: “We’re focused on making sure people get the right care in the right place—and that it’s good value for money too.

“[With sourcing new accommodation] this means people can live more independently, with their own front door, and get the care they need. It’s also more affordable than traditional residential care. This approach gives people better outcomes and helps us use public money wisely.”

Adult Social Care takes up a large portion of council budgets across the country, particularly due to growing demand for services.

Between 2019 and 2024, the net spend on learning disability services across Nottinghamshire has increased by 36 per cent.

In the 2024/25 financial year, there was a £20.5m overspend in the Adult Social Care portfolio – representing seven per cent of the authority’s portfolio budget – which was mainly due to an unfunded increase in the National Living Wage, which led to increases in care costs.

A new council ‘framework’ will be launched in Autumn 2025 which will be multi-provider and allow the council to form a list of approved housing providers and allow these providers to ‘bid’ to supply the accommodation that is needed at a given time.

It is thought that these bids will generally involve properties that will be in development but will be ready to use within 12 to 30 months.