Valdo Calocane, 32, killed 19-year-old Nottingham University students Grace O'Malley-Kumar and Barnaby Webber and 65-year-old former Bulwell Academy caretaker Ian Coates early on the morning of June 13 last year.

At Nottingham Crown Court, Calocane was sentenced to an indefinite term in a high-security hospital after pleading guilty to manslaughter by diminished responsibility – something Emma Webber, the mother of Barnaby, said the families were ‘railroaded’ into accepting.

She also said Nottinghamshire Police assistant chief constable Rob Griffin had ‘blood on his hands’.

Ian Coates' son James spoke outside the court after Valdo Calocane was sentenced. Photo: Other

Pyschiatric evidence highlighed by the judge Mr Justice Turner said that Calocane was a ‘paranoid pschizophrenic’ and that his mental illness was a factor in him being ultimately found guilty of manslaughter rather than murder.

But speaking outside the court, the families said they felt they had been let down with Mr Coates son James saying Calocane had ‘got away with murder’.

He said: “The letter of the law was once considered the most important rule to live and abide by, put upon us to make the country a fair and safer place.

"Now a cautionary tale where where the calculator of a cold, brutal killing spree can be reduced down to something that falls within the same sentencing restriction and guidlines as that of death by dangerous driving.

"If this man was not stopped when he was, this could have been one of the most catastrophic attacks this country had ever seen.

"My family has suffered a great loss, the city of Nottingham has suffered a great loss.

"This man has made a mockery of the system and he has got away with murder.”

Emma Webber said: “True justice has not been served, we as a family have been let down by multiple agency failings and inffectiveness.

"The CPS did not consult with us, as has been reported.

"Instead, we have been rushed, hastened and railroaded.

"We were presented with a fait accompli, the decision had been made to accept manslaughter charges – we were horrified.

"At no point during the previous five-and-a-half months were we given any indication that this conclude in anything other than murder.

"We trusted in our system, foolishly as it turns out.

"We do not dispute that the killer is mentally unwell and has been for a number of years.

"However, the pre-meditated planning, the collection of lethal weapons, the hiding in the shadows and the brutality of the attacks are of an individual who knew exactly what he was doing, he knew entirely that it was wrong, but he did it anyay.

"This has been a trial by doctors.

“There are so many questions.

Nottinghamshire assistant chief constable Rob Griffin, who has led the overall policing response to the attacks, said: "The devastating impact that the events of 13 June have had and continue to have for the families of those killed and those that survived these dreadful attacks are immeasurable.

"Today, my thoughts remain with the loved ones of each of the victims and those who continue to be affected by this tragedy.

"The attacks were utterly senseless and resulted in the loss of life for three entirely innocent people.

"Grace and Barnaby were just walking home from a student night out while Ian was carrying out his daily work.

"The events of June 13 also changed the lives forever of three other innocent victims.

"Wayne, Sharon and Marcin, who were driven over by this defendant, were simply walking through the city centre.

“We will never forget those whose lives were so cruelly taken, or those who survived the attacks.

"We are committed to do all that we can to continue to provide the support they need.

“Nor will we forget the remarkable spirit shown in the aftermath of the attack as our city came together in solidarity and showed its support for those affected."

Detective Superintendent Leigh Sanders, who led the investigation, added: “This was one of the darkest days for our city and my thoughts remain with all those affected by these horrific crimes.”

But Mrs Webber angrily lashed out at the police and ACC Griffin, saying: "To Nottinghamshire Police, we additionally have grave concerns regarding aspects of this investigation.

"To the assistant chief constable Rob Griffin, you have blood on your hands.