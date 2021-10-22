Family of brave Hucknall girl says thank you to King's Mill Hospital with cheque presentation

Elle-Paige Gibson, 18 – known to all her family as Ellie – died earlier this year after a long battle against a number of illnesses and disabilities that saw her spend much of the last year in hospital.

Her family has organised a fun day at St Peter and St Paul’s Church last month, close to what would have been Ellie’s birthday on September 15.

All money raised at the event was for children’s ward 25 at King’s Mill Hospital in Sutton-in-Ashfield.

Elle-Paige Gibson's family present the cheque to staff at King's Mill

Nicola Millward, Ellie’s mum, said: “This ward was where Ellie spent most of the last years of her life and especially doing lockdown, she spent more time there than at home so they became like a second family to her.

"We just want to thank them for all the love and care they gave to her.

“We raised £3,041 in total from the raffles and run-up to and including the fun day.

“All money has gone to ward 25 and going to buy a piece of equipment in Elle’s memory.

Elle-Paige Gibson was cared for by staff on ward 25 at the hospital

The family went to King’s Mill Hospital to present the cheque and received a certificate of thanks.