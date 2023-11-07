Two friends from Bolsover have launched a Christmas campaign to support people in the area over the festive period.

Christmas4All was set up by Charlotte Stringfellow, from Hucknall, and Mia Slaney, originally from Warsop.

The friends, both aged 24, now live together in Bolsover and hope to help people across Derbyshire and Nottinghamshire.

Mia said: “We want to make sure everyone is supported with something to open under the tree this Christmas.

“We know times are tough and people are worried – so we just want to help.

“Everyone should have something to unwrap, old or young.

“Regardless of age, if you or someone that you know is struggling this year, please contact us.

“We would especially like to help low-income families, children in need and people who are alone this festive period.”

The friends aim to provide wrapped age-appropriate gifts to anyone put forward in the coming weeks, with each gift addressed as requested.

Mia said dozens have already signed up for support, as the friends hope to “spread a little festive spirit” with the campaign.

Charlotte and Mia said they plan to deliver 200 gifts – which they will pay for themselves – across both counties.

They also said they hope the project will grow next year with donations made from across the community.

Mia added: “Even if you know someone who needs an electric blanket, warm pyjamas, clothing or basic essentials, please let us know.

“We will do our best to support and accommodate requests.”

For more information, readers can message Charlotte and Mia on Christmas4All’s Facebook page or by emailing [email protected]