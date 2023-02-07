Aftersun, which features town lad Brooklyn Toulson, has been nominated in the Best Actor category for the performance by its leading man Paul Mescal.

He and the rest of the cast will find out if he has won at the Oscars ceremony on March 12.

The Arc Cinema in Hucknall previously held a special red carpet premiere event for Brooklyn and his family when the film was released last November.

Aftersun, which starred Hucknall's Brooklyn Toulson, has been nominated for an Oscar

This week’s new movies out at the High Street venue are Magic Mike’s Last Dance (15), The Whale (15) and Epic Tails (U).

There are also screenings of Titanic 3D to mark the film’s 25th anniversary.

Film times for the week (Friday, February 10, to Thursday, February 16 – film times are subject to change):

TITANIC 3D: 25TH ANNIVERSARY (12A): Fri 19:25; Sat, Sun & Thu 19:00; Mon & Tue 19:50 Wed 15:00.

AVATAR: THE WAY OF WATER (12A): Fri 13:30 Sat & Sun 14:30; Mon 13:35 Tue & Wed 13:45; Thu 11:10.

EPIC TAILS (U): Fri 16:15; Sat 10:40 12:35 15:45; Sun 10:30 12:30 15:50; Mon 11:00 13:05 15:35; Tue 11:00 13:20; Wed 10:50 12:55; Thu 11:00 13:25.

KNOCK AT THE CABIN (15): Fri 18:20 20:30; Sat 13:00 20:30; Sun 13:00 20:25; Mon 13:15 20:00; Tue 14:20 16:35 21:00; Wed 15:35 20:35; Thu 16:15 20:45.

M3GAN (15): Fri 15:50 Sat & Sun 18:15; Mon 17:40 Tue 18:45; Wed 18:25 Thu 18:30.

MAGIC MIKE’S LAST DANCE (12A): Fri 11:00 13:25 18:05 20:30; Sat 15:10 17:45 20:10; Sun 15:10 17:55 20:25; Mon & Tue 15:30 17:55 20:20; Wed 16:00 18:10 20:35; Thu 15:35 18:00 20:25.

PUSS IN BOOTS: THE LAST WISH (PG): Fri 11:10 14:00 15:50 17:15; Sat 10:45 11:20 13:35 17:35; Sun 10:45 11:30 13:40 17:30; Mon 11:00 11:20 13:20 15:35 17:25; Tue 11:00 12:00 13:20 15:35 17:35; Wed 10:50 11:15 13:20 15:50 17:50; Thu 11:10 13:20 15:35.

THE FABELMANS (12A): Fri 11:00 Sat & Sun 13:20; Wed 13:00 Thu 13:10.

THE WHALE (15): Fri 11:00 13:25 18:00 20:35; Sat 16:30 19:50; Sun 16:30 19:45; Mon, Tue & Thu 17:50 20:20; Wed 13:25 20:05.

ROH LIVE: THE BARBER OF SEVILLE: Wed 19:00

KIDS CLUB: STRANGE WORLD (PG): Sat-Thu 11:00

SILVER SCREEN: TILL (12A): Thu 15:00.