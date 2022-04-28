Fire service launches new plan to protect and serve communities like Hucknall and Bulwell

In the plan, NFRS presents its ambition for the service and sets six strategic goals which we will help it to fulfil our purpose of creating safer communities.

The plan is based on its assessment of the risks of fire and other emergencies within the city and county.

It has been developed with support and engagement from communities, which has helped to develop and prioritise the commitments it contains.

Craig Parkin, Nottinghamshire's new chief fire officer, officially launched the new plan

The six strategic goals the plan sets out are:

Help people stay safe from fires and other emergencies Improve fire safety in the buildings people live and work in Respond immediately and effectively to emergency incidents Continue to support and develop the NFRS workforce and promote an inclusive service. Continue the service’s improvement journey to deliver an outstanding service. Manage and invest in the service to ensure it is fit for the future

Craig Parkin, chief fire officer, said: “Our assurance to your and our commitment to you through the CRMP is that we will do all these things over the next three years.

"We will do this by reporting to the Fire Authority through various committees and we will produce an annual statement of assurance as well, where you can get involved and see how we’ve done over the past 12 months.

"I want to say a big thank you as well to those who developed the CRMP, which took many months to develop.

“We went out to public service groups within communities where these services are delivered and a big thank you to those who got involved in it.

"It is really useful and we have shaped the CRMP and we have listened to your comments.”