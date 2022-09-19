Firefighters across Nottinghamshire pause in memory of the Queen

Firefighters at stations across the county, including Tuxford and Stockhill, joined a nationwide minute’s silence to ‘reflect on the life and legacy of Queen Elizabeth II’.

A Nottinghamshire Fire & Rescue Service spokesman said last night: “Tonight at 8pm, firefighters across Nottinghamshire joined the nation in a minute silence for Her Majesty, Queen Elizabeth II, to remember her life and legacy.”

The minute’s silence was proposed by new Prime Minister Liz Truss.

Proposing the silence, the Prime Minister’s official spokesman said: “At 8pm on Sunday, September 18, the night before the state funeral, there will be a one-minute silence where the public are invited to come together and observe a national moment of reflection to mourn and reflect on the life and legacy of Queen Elizabeth II.

“The shared national moment of reflection is an opportunity for everyone across the UK to mark the death of Her Majesty and we will set out details of where the Prime Minister will mark it closer to that time.”

1. Firefighters join minute's silence for Queen The scene at Tuxford Fire Station.

2. Firefighters join minute's silence for Queen Firefighters pause to remember the Queen.

3. Firefighters join minute's silence for Queen Firefighters at Stockhill Fire Station.