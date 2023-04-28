News you can trust since 1904
It's well known that the Royal Family have always been big dog owners down the years
Five dog breeds most loved by the Royal Family

The Royal Family’s love of dogs is no secret, with many of them having a loyal four-legged friend by their side while performing their duty – and King Charles is no exception.

By John Smith
Published 28th Apr 2023, 12:43 BST
Updated 28th Apr 2023, 12:55 BST

The PDSA, the vet charity for pets in need, has put together a list of the Royal household’s most favourite dog breeds.

Shauna Walsh, a vet nurse at PDSA, said: “If you’re thinking of bringing a new dog into your family, then it’s important to understand their breeding background as even crossbreeds can have lifelong health conditions that can impact on your pets’ lives and yours, as their guardian.

"Some breeds are more high maintenance than others, so doing your research can help you to recognise the level of commitment that your pet will bring.”

Here are the five breeds that the Royals love the most.

With a new monarch comes new furry faces around the palace, as the new King and Queen bring with them their two Jack Russell terriers, Bluebell and Beth

1. Jack Russell

With a new monarch comes new furry faces around the palace, as the new King and Queen bring with them their two Jack Russell terriers, Bluebell and Beth

One of two breeds owned by the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Beagles are loving and sociable dogs who enjoy nothing more than being involved in everything that is going on around them.

2. Beagle

One of two breeds owned by the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Beagles are loving and sociable dogs who enjoy nothing more than being involved in everything that is going on around them.

These happy pooches with very waggy tails are a known favourite of Prince and Princess of Wales

3. Cocker Spaniel

These happy pooches with very waggy tails are a known favourite of Prince and Princess of Wales

Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie are both fond of these curious dogs, having owned many Norfolk Terriers over the years.

4. Norfolk Terrier

Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie are both fond of these curious dogs, having owned many Norfolk Terriers over the years.

