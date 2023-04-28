Five dog breeds most loved by the Royal Family
The Royal Family’s love of dogs is no secret, with many of them having a loyal four-legged friend by their side while performing their duty – and King Charles is no exception.
The PDSA, the vet charity for pets in need, has put together a list of the Royal household’s most favourite dog breeds.
Shauna Walsh, a vet nurse at PDSA, said: “If you’re thinking of bringing a new dog into your family, then it’s important to understand their breeding background as even crossbreeds can have lifelong health conditions that can impact on your pets’ lives and yours, as their guardian.
"Some breeds are more high maintenance than others, so doing your research can help you to recognise the level of commitment that your pet will bring.”
Here are the five breeds that the Royals love the most.