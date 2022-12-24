Five gold rings for Ashfield retailers as they win Christmas window display competition

Businesses across the district have been enticing shoppers into town centres by decorating their shop windows with festive scenes and all thing Christmassy during December.

Every year, the council celebrates the winner of the best dressed windows across the district.

This year’s winners are Through the Looking Glass in Kirkby, Just Perfect Gifts in Jacksdale, Tip to Toes in Sutton, The Beauty Corner in Huthwaite and Halo Hair in Hucknall.

Through the Looking Glass, Station Street, Kirkby.

Councillors including Coun David Walters, Ashfield Council chairman, visited the winners to present them with a Discover Ashfield award.

Coun Walters said: “It was fantastic to see our retailers getting involved and helping to light up Ashfield this Christmas.

“They have all had a tough time after the pandemic so it was great to see them getting into the Christmas spirit.

“We continue to support our retailers every Christmas by offering free weekend parking throughout December.

Just Perfect Gifts, Main Road, Jacksdale.

“This has helped support local shops throughout the Christmas period.

“I would like to say thank you to each and everyone of the businesses that decorated their windows, you can’t help but smile when you see them.”

Coun Christian Chapman, ward member for Jacksdale, who visited some of the displays, said: “It’s great to see everyone out shopping and supporting local business this Christmas. We have made it even easier with free weekend parking to encourage more people into town. Shops would love to welcome you and to hear what you think of their displays.”

Tip to Toes, Brook Street, Sutton.

The Beauty Corner, Sutton Road, Huthwaite.