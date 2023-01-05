News you can trust since 1904
NationalWorldTV
Venues are given a rating from zero to five.

Food hygiene ratings revealed as inspectors visit string of Hucknall venues – including churches and a chippy

Food hygiene inspectors have been busy visting a host of venues across Hucknall.

By Jon Ball
4 minutes ago

The results of their latest visits have now been posted on the Food Standards Agency’s website, which each business awarded a hygiene rating of zero, meaning ‘urgent improvement necessary, through to five, very good.

Thankfully, none of the recent inspections resulted in a zero rating, with most rated five, very good, although one was rated two, meaning some improvement is necessary.

Other ratings include: one, major improvement is necessary; three, satisfactory; and four, good.

Here are some of the latest venues visited and their rating…

1. AKR & SHO

AKR & SHO, Annesley Road, Hucknall, was handed a new two-out-of-five food hygiene rating after assessment on November 22, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.

Photo: Google Maps

Photo Sales

2. St John the Evangelist

St. Mary Magdalene with St. John the Evangelist, Nottingham Road, Hucknall, was given a five rating after assessment on December 8.

Photo: Google Maps

Photo Sales

3. Hucknall United Reformed Church

Hucknall United Reformed Church, Farleys Grove, was given a top, five rating, after inspection on November 23.

Photo: Google Maps

Photo Sales

4. Keycraft Coffee Shop

Keycraft Coffee Shop, The Aerodrome. Watnall Road, was rated five, very good, after inspection on November 29.

Photo: Google Maps

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 2