Food hygiene inspectors have been busy visting a host of venues across Hucknall.

The results of their latest visits have now been posted on the Food Standards Agency’s website, which each business awarded a hygiene rating of zero, meaning ‘urgent improvement necessary, through to five, very good.

Thankfully, none of the recent inspections resulted in a zero rating, with most rated five, very good, although one was rated two, meaning some improvement is necessary.

Other ratings include: one, major improvement is necessary; three, satisfactory; and four, good.

Here are some of the latest venues visited and their rating…

AKR & SHO AKR & SHO, Annesley Road, Hucknall, was handed a new two-out-of-five food hygiene rating after assessment on November 22, the Food Standards Agency's website shows. Photo: Google Maps

St John the Evangelist St. Mary Magdalene with St. John the Evangelist, Nottingham Road, Hucknall, was given a five rating after assessment on December 8. Photo: Google Maps

Hucknall United Reformed Church Hucknall United Reformed Church, Farleys Grove, was given a top, five rating, after inspection on November 23. Photo: Google Maps

Keycraft Coffee Shop Keycraft Coffee Shop, The Aerodrome. Watnall Road, was rated five, very good, after inspection on November 29. Photo: Google Maps