Food hygiene ratings revealed as inspectors visit string of Hucknall venues – including one rated just two
The results of their latest visits have now been posted on the Food Standards Agency’s website, which each business awarded a hygiene rating of zero, meaning ‘urgent improvement necessary, through to five, very good.
Thankfully, none of the recent inspections resulted in a zero rating, with most rated five, very good, and just a small minority given ratings of three, generally satisfactory, or four, good.
Other ratings include: one, major improvement is necessary; and two, some improvement is necessary.
Here are some of the latest venues visited and their latest ratings…