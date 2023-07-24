News you can trust since 1904
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Commonwealth Games 2026 in doubt after Victoria cancels plans to host
BBC newsreader George Alagiah dies aged 67
TUI cancels all flights and holidays to Rhodes due to Greece wildfires
Jet2 cancels all flights to Rhodes due to Greece wildfires
Legendary singer Tony Bennett dies aged 96
Virgin Money to shut 39 branches, 255 jobs now at risk

Food hygiene ratings revealed as inspectors visit string of Hucknall venues – including one rated just two

Food hygiene inspectors have been busy visting a host of restaurants, takeaways and more across the Hucknall area – including the town’s Constituional Club.
Jon Ball
By Jon Ball
Published 24th Jul 2023, 14:40 BST

The results of their latest visits have now been posted on the Food Standards Agency’s website, which each business awarded a hygiene rating of zero, meaning ‘urgent improvement necessary, through to five, very good.

Thankfully, none of the recent inspections resulted in a zero rating, with most rated five, very good, and just a small minority given ratings of three, generally satisfactory, or four, good.

Other ratings include: one, major improvement is necessary; and two, some improvement is necessary.

Here are some of the latest venues visited and their latest ratings…

Venues are given a rating from zero to five.

1. food-hygiene-Rating 5_a_preview.jpeg

Venues are given a rating from zero to five. Photo: Food Standard Agency

Photo Sales
Ohannes Burger, on High Street, Hucknall, was given a five rating on June 29. (Photo by: Google Maps)

2. Ohannes Burger

Ohannes Burger, on High Street, Hucknall, was given a five rating on June 29. (Photo by: Google Maps) Photo: Google Maps

Photo Sales
Papa Franko, on Watnall Road, Hucknall, was given a five rating following inspection on June 29. (Photo by: Google Maps)

3. Papa Franko

Papa Franko, on Watnall Road, Hucknall, was given a five rating following inspection on June 29. (Photo by: Google Maps) Photo: Google Maps

Photo Sales
Green Dragon, Watnall Road, Hucknall, was given a five rating after inspection on June 26. (Photo by: Google Maps)

4. Green Dragon

Green Dragon, Watnall Road, Hucknall, was given a five rating after inspection on June 26. (Photo by: Google Maps) Photo: Google Maps

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 3
Related topics:Food hygiene ratingsHucknallFood Standards Agency