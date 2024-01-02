A former Nottingham city councillor who dedicated nearly four decades of her life to public service has been included in the King’s New Year’s Honours List 2024.

Eunice Campbell-Clark, who stepped down as a Bulwell Forest councillor in May, has been awarded an Officer of the Order of the British Empire title (OBE) for services to local government.

This follows her being formally declared an Alderwoman of Nottingham during a civic ceremony at the Council House last month.

Eunice held a number of executive roles on the city council across her 36 years, including the brief for health and education in recent years.

She was married to fellow city councillor Alan Clark, who passed away in 2017.

Eunice had difficult challenges in her political career, not least in the 1980s when she faced discrimination both as a woman and a person of Jamaican heritage.

But she rose to become a figurehead and a prominent, respected member of her community.

Among her notable achievements are, championing black history month in Nottingham and raising the profile of black, Asian and ethnic minority (BAME) issues across the city.

She also lead efforts to increase the uptake of the Covid-19 vaccine among BAME communities during the pandemic.

She has driven environmental agenda following the passing of her husband Alan, who led on climate change and green policies, and oversaw the planting of thousands of trees in Bulwell Forest ward.

And pushing for the installation of a changing places toilet in the city centre, which made a huge difference for disabled people.

She was also awarded the OBE for setting up the Black Achievers Awards in 2011 and leading on the installation of two memorial benches in Bulwell to remember those who gave their lives defending the nation.

She was also honoured for promoting the Hear Me Now campaign in Nottingham from 2013 to tackle the issue of prostate cancer in black men – a group which disproportionally suffers from the disease.

Councillor David Mellen, Leader of Nottingham City Council, said: “I’m absolutely delighted for Eunice and would struggle to think of someone more deserving of an honour such as this.

“We’ve been colleagues for a great many years in Nottingham and I’ve seen first-hand the remarkable dedication and commitment, both to her Bulwell Forest constituents and also to the city of Nottingham more widely.”

Mel Barrett, chief executive of Nottingham City Council, said: “I’d like to offer my warmest congratulations to Eunice on receiving this hugely-deserved accolade in the New Year’s Honours.

“She dedicated 36 years of her life to public service in Nottingham – an incredible achievement for which we should all be grateful.

“I know there were significant challenges in the early days of her career that nobody should have to face as a woman from the BAME community, but she worked tirelessly and bravely to overcome these.

“Eunice’s journey has been inspirational and will have paved the way for more BAME people in Nottingham to follow in her footsteps.