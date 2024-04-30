Former Nottinghamshire police constable resigned after abusing his position while off-duty

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

PC Fraser Beresford was off-duty and on a night out with colleagues when he approached bar staff just after 2am and ordered a drink on April 27 last year.

The bar staff member refused to serve him due to his level of intoxication.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Hucknall Dispatch, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

PC Beresford refused to accept this, and it was found that he used demeaning and threatening language towards her.

A gross misconduct hearing was held at Sherwood Lodge, Nottinghamshire Police’s Headquarters

It was found he used words to the effect of ‘I’m a police officer, you are going to regret that and you ought to watch yourself.’

PC Beresford was escorted out of the bar by security.

Two police officers in the group approached bar staff to apologise and provided the details of PC Beresford and advised her to report the incident to police.

Nottinghamshire Police’s Professional Standards Directorate carried out a thorough investigation into the incident which included witness statements and viewing CCTV.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A gross misconduct hearing was held on Monday, April 29, at Sherwood Lodge, Nottinghamshire Police’s Headquarters.

It was chaired by a legally qualified independent chair. It was open to both the public and the media to attend.

PC Beresford resigned from the force on Friday, April 26, before the hearing took place.

In a statement, he wanted to “genuinely and unreservedly” apologise to the member of bar staff for “upsetting her” and said “he had let a lot of people down” and this was “a mistake that he will have to live with the rest of his life.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He was found to have breached the following standards of professional behaviour - authority, respect and courtesy and discreditable conduct.

The legally-qualified independent chair found him guilty of misconduct.

Deputy Chief Constable Steve Cooper said: “The public deserve the highest possible standards from our officers whether they are on or off duty and this officer has let himself and his colleagues down.