Former patients invited to help Lincs & Notts Air Ambulance celebrate 30th birthday

LNAA first became operational in May 1994 and since then has responded to more than 28,500 missions.

Its pilots, doctors and paramedics provide the very best pre-hospital emergency care possible to some of the most seriously ill and injured people in Lincolnshire and Nottinghamshire.

To mark 30 years, the charity is encouraging former patients or their families to get in touch and share their stories.

Hayely Burton, LNAA’s patient liaison manager, said: “We have treated thousands of patients, and they are at the heart of everything we do.

"It is wonderful when former patients allow us to share their stories as they highlight how vital our life-saving service is within our local communities, whilst recognising the amazing work of our crew who respond, in average, to four potentially life-saving missions daily.”

Ruth Wakefield is one such patient who has every reason to be grateful to LNAA after twice being airlifted to hospital twice after sustaining serious injuries from horse-riding accidents.

In June 2009, Ruth was jumping her horse in a field at her home near Grantham when the horse reared and lost balance, landing on top of Ruth and breaking her pelvis in four places.

In October 2011, Ruth was riding in the very same field when she was thrown again, this time resulting in a broken leg.

Both times, the LNAA was called, and the doctor and paramedic teams treated her before deciding the quickest and safest option to transport her to hospital was by Air Ambulance.

Reaching up to speeds of 160mph, she arrived in a matter of minutes and was transferred into the care of waiting clinicians.

Ruth said: “The difference that the Air Ambulance makes when you have a serious injury and are in pain is outstanding.”

The team at LNAA are wanting to share stories spanning every year of the charity’s existence during its 30th anniversary year.