Former Sheriff of Nottingham and previous city council leader recall memories of meeting the Queen

Her Majesty visited Nottingham on several occasions during her 70-year, record-breaking reign, including 10 years ago for her Diamond Jubilee.

The late Sovereign also visited Nottingham in March 1997 on the centenary of its obtaining of city status, as well as on numerous other occasions both during her reign and before becoming Queen.

And after Nottingham City Council met in its first official council meeting since her death last week, two former senior figures at the authority recalled her ‘wit and charm’ on visits to the city.

Couns Merlita Bryan and Graham Chapman have shared their memories of meeting the late Queen Elizabeth II

Coun Graham Chapman (Lab), a former leader and deputy leader of the council, spoke with Her Majesty for an hour when she visited Nottingham for its centenary celebrations 25 years ago.

He recalled speaking about taxes, technology issues aboard the Royal Britannia Yacht in Edinburgh and elderly care, describing her as an ‘extraordinary human being’.

Coun Chapman told the Local Democracy Reporting Service (LDRS): “We had a very interesting discussion.

“I was expecting to talk to her about corgis and the weather but we were discussing elderly care.

“We had a very pleasant hour and I thought she was an extraordinary human being, it was both charming and impressive and left a long impression on me.

"It certainly reinforced my view of how important the constitutional monarchy is.

“I was very sad at her death but for somebody of that age there was an inevitability about it.

"I was rather hoping she would reach her own centenary so she could send herself a telegram.

“She was very charming and very pleasant.”

Coun Merlita Bryan (Lab), was the Sheriff of Nottingham in 2012-13 when The Queen visited the city for the Diamond Jubilee a decade ago.

She was invited to Buckingham Palace on two occasions, first with her daughter at the end of her term as Sheriff in 2013 and again five years ago for a separate event.

Wearing the same dress she wore when she met The Queen, Coun Bryan told the LDRS: “Meeting her was quite nerve-racking, thinking about what to say to her.

“The chain gave away that I was the Sheriff of Nottingham and she shook my hand to say well done.

“At the end of my term, myself and my daughter were invited to Buckingham Palace and we really enjoyed that.

"In 2017, I got another invitation because she was hosting people from all walks of life and I met her again then.

“She asked me about Nottingham again and it was surreal to know I was in her home.

“She was very nice, very quiet, she reminded me of my own mother, she was a very pleasant lady.

“I was very, very sad when I learnt of her passing, we didn’t think she was that bad but when I heard she had passed away it was really sad.”