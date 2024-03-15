Fourth suspect charged as part of county-wide drugs supply investigation

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The investigation relates to the supply of different Class A and Class B drugs across parts of Nottinghamshire.

Heroin, cocaine, and cannabis were all allegedly sold between January 1, 2023 and November 24, 2023, as part of the conspiracy.

Aaron Miller was arrested after being stopped by police in the Bulwell area on Tuesday, March 12.

Miller, 33, of Vernon Road, Kirkby, has since been charged with conspiring to supply Class A and Class B drugs.

He has been remanded in custody and is next due to appear at Nottingham Crown Court on April 10.

Tyrone Shand, 36, Chadwyck Walton, 30, and Temika Morris, 28, were all previously charged in connection with the same conspiracy.

All three were charged with the same offences of conspiring to supply Class A and Class B drugs.

Shand, of Raymede Drive, Bestwood, and Walton, of Hoefield Crescent, Bulwell, pleaded guilty to the charges and have been remanded in custody.

They are next scheduled to appear at Nottingham Crown Court on May 30.

Morris, of Merchant Street, Bulwell, meanwhile, denied the charges and was released on conditional bail ahead of her trial at the same court on December 2.

Detective Constable Steve Fenyn, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “Drugs can have a devastating impact on communities by destroying everything they touch and ruining people’s lives.