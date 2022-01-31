Free family fun in with petting farm in Hucknall for half-term
Families looking for something different this half-term should head to Hucknall town centre where a mobile petting farm will be visiting on February 15.
Monday, 31st January 2022, 4:51 pm
The free event, on Hucknall Market Place, is part of Ashfield District Council’s feel good families’ half-term events.
A spokesperson said: “We will be bringing a mobile petting farm from Willow Tree Farm to Hucknall.
“The petting farm will feature a selection of farm animals, including chickens, ducks, ponies, alpacas and pigmy goats.
"The petting farm will be open from 9.30am to 3pm on Tuesday, February 15 and will be accompanied by free face painting, arts and crafts, and free circus skills.”
Read More
Read MoreCan you give a Hucknall or Bulwell home to rescued animals in Nottinghamshire RS...