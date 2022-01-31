The free event, on Hucknall Market Place, is part of Ashfield District Council’s feel good families’ half-term events.

A spokesperson said: “We will be bringing a mobile petting farm from Willow Tree Farm to Hucknall.

“The petting farm will feature a selection of farm animals, including chickens, ducks, ponies, alpacas and pigmy goats.

Come and meet some alpacas at the petting farm in Hucknall this half-term