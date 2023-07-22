The programme works with schools, young people’s centres, district and borough councils, and external providers, to support the physical and mental wellbeing of schoolchildren through varied and fun activities, as well as a meal on the day.

Families across Nottinghamshire with eligible children should have received letters with their unique HAF code for booking activities, while some families will also have their letters sent home through schools.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Parents can check if their child is eligible for free school meals by visiting nottinghamshire.gov.uk/freeschoolmeals

Children and young people took part in a range of activities, including bowling. (Photo by: Tenpin)

In 2022, the HAF programme reached 12,133 Nottinghamshire primary and secondary schoolchildren across spring, summer, autumn and winter through 138 venues.

Children and young people took part in a range of activities, including bowling, ice skating, climbing, crafts, cooking, sports, dance, and adventure days.

Children who attended fed back their positive experience to the HAF team with 89 per cent saying they had fun and 96 per cent wanting to join the programme again in 2023. The cost-free aspect was also greatly appreciated by parents with 100 per cent agreeing HAF has helped them with the cost-of-living increases.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Clare Harding, headteacher at Mansfield’s Asquith Primary School, said: “There’s a bunch of reasons why HAF is so important. It’s somewhere children can go that’s safe, they can socialise, they can enjoy themselves and where they can keep fit and help develop healthy lifestyles.

“Being able to come to an activity where food is provided where they’re with their friends just gives children a sense of self-worth and self-esteem.”

Coun Tracey Taylor, Nottinghamshire Council cabinet member for children and families, said: “It’s incredible to see that the work delivered so far for children and families as part of the HAF programme has been so well-received and had such a positive and impactful effect on families in Nottinghamshire.