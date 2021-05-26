Free parking is back at Ashfield town centre car parks

All council car parks have been free since the start of the last lockdown, in a bid to support key workers who were out working across the district throughout the pandemic.

From Monday, June 7, two hours free parking will be reintroduced in town centre car parks and charges will be reintroduced at district wide car parks.

Coun David Martin, cabinet member for streets, parks and town centres, said: “It is fantastic that so many workers and shoppers have taken advantage of free parking across the district.

Two hours free parking in town centres

"With the re-opening of the retail, personal care and hospitality industries we are keen to support them by ensuring there is parking available throughout the day for customers.”

Car park users will still need a parking voucher for the two hours free parking, as well as any subsequent hours after that.

Coun Martin said: “Footfall is on the increase in all our town centres and the importance of short stay parking at this time is a priority for us to support local businesses.

"Our Shop Small campaign is encouraging residents to shop small and support their local high street.”