Free parking is back at Ashfield town centre car parks
To help attract shoppers back to the town centres as part of its Shop Small campaign, Ashfield District Council is reintroducing two hours free parking in all its town centre car parks.
All council car parks have been free since the start of the last lockdown, in a bid to support key workers who were out working across the district throughout the pandemic.
From Monday, June 7, two hours free parking will be reintroduced in town centre car parks and charges will be reintroduced at district wide car parks.
Coun David Martin, cabinet member for streets, parks and town centres, said: “It is fantastic that so many workers and shoppers have taken advantage of free parking across the district.
"With the re-opening of the retail, personal care and hospitality industries we are keen to support them by ensuring there is parking available throughout the day for customers.”
Car park users will still need a parking voucher for the two hours free parking, as well as any subsequent hours after that.
Coun Martin said: “Footfall is on the increase in all our town centres and the importance of short stay parking at this time is a priority for us to support local businesses.
"Our Shop Small campaign is encouraging residents to shop small and support their local high street.”
Cashless transactions for parking fees have also been introduced via a mobile app and the council is working with industry experts PayByPhone to ensure charges in car parks can be paid for without the need for cash or use of the on-site machines.