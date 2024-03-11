Free Ring doorbells for Bulwell residents as part of Safer Streets funding

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The free security upgrades also include PIR (Passive Infrared Sensor) lighting, window and door locks, and exterior locks for sheds and garages.

Specific areas in Bulwell will receive a visit from a specially-trained burglary reduction officer who will conduct a threat assessment of the property and advise what kinds of safety equipment may be required to keep the people inside safe.

As well as this the areas are set to benefit from new CCTV cameras, new automatic number plate recognition (ANPR) cameras, environmental improvements and activities to positively change the attitudes of young people.

Nottinghamshire Police and Crime Commissioner Caroline Henry secured additional funding for the scheme. Photo: Submitted

This work comes after the Nottinghamshire Police and Crime Commissioner (PCC) invested £333,000 in Nottingham city as part of the latest round of Safer Streets projects launching around the county.

PCC Caroline Henry (Con) said: “I was determined to ensure that Nottingham did not miss out on this latest round of Safer Streets interventions that the county are set to benefit from.

“Providing this additional £333,000 from my office’s budget will ensure that the people of Nottingham will see the impact that additional CCTV, free home security devices, and environmental improvements on how safe they feel while out and about in Clifton and Bulwell.

“The Safer Streets partnership has been incredibly successful in the city, and we look forward to continuing to work with our partners at Nottinghamshire Police and Nottingham City Council to make Nottingham even safer.”

Insp Paul Ferguson, city north neighbourhood policing inspector: “We’re delighted to be receiving this influx of Safer Streets funding which will help make residents in Bulwell feel even safer.

“That money is going to be spent improving the lives of local people, tackling antisocial behaviour and target hardening homes, all to make people feel safer in their own homes.

“New CCTV and ANPR will also make people feel safe while out and about in open spaces particularly around the town centre, Bulwell Bogs area and tram routes.”

Safer Streets is an ongoing partnership between the PCC, Nottinghamshire Police and Nottingham City Council among other local authorities across Nottinghamshire.