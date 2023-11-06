In honour of Remembrance Sunday this year, tram operator Nottingham Express Transit (NET) is offering free travel all day on November 12 to anyone wearing their service uniform, their service medals or has their service personnel or veterans’ card.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The move hopes to serve as a small thank you to service personnel and veterans, and to offer them the chance to travel for free to any of the many Remembrance Day services that will be taking place across the city.

Alison Sweeney, head of marketing at NET, said: “Each year, Remembrance Sunday serves as a poignant reminder of the many people who lost their lives to protect the world’s freedom.

Tram cabs are displaying poppies during the Remembrance period. Photo: NET

Advertisement

Advertisement

“This year, whether you have served or you’re currently serving, you’ll be able to have free tram travel on us on Remembrance Sunday as a small way of showing our thanks and gratitude.”