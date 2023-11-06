Free tram travel for Hucknall and Bulwell veterans and serving military personnel on Remembrance Sunday
The move hopes to serve as a small thank you to service personnel and veterans, and to offer them the chance to travel for free to any of the many Remembrance Day services that will be taking place across the city.
Alison Sweeney, head of marketing at NET, said: “Each year, Remembrance Sunday serves as a poignant reminder of the many people who lost their lives to protect the world’s freedom.
“This year, whether you have served or you’re currently serving, you’ll be able to have free tram travel on us on Remembrance Sunday as a small way of showing our thanks and gratitude.”
Trams across the network will also have red poppies displayed in their windows, mirroring the symbol worn by many across the nation."