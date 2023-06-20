They learnt how to bake organic sourdough bread in a country-side bakery, visited the Caramels D’Isigny factory to see how the world-renowned sweets are made, enjoyed a fly-past by Le Patrouille de France – the French equivalent of the Red Arrows – immersed themselves in a 360-degree cinema experience, took a number of beach walks, and viewed the famous Bayeux Tapestry overlooked by the stunning Bayeux Cathedral.

There were also moving visits to Juno Beach, taken by the Canadian army during the Allied invasion in World War II, the British, American and German cemeteries and Pegasus Bridge, famous for the vital role it played in preventing a German counterattack during the weeks following the Normandy invasion by the Allied Forces.

Students and staff found these visits particularly poignant with the D-Day anniversary falling in the same week as the trip.

Holgate students at the Caramels D'Isigny Factory in Normandy

A key part of the trip was for students to experience the French culture and language in action, which they did at a sunny market, in a pâtisserie and, not least, with French students from the Jean Rose Lycée in Paris.

One student said: “My favourite activity was the Bayeux Tapestry, but I think the language and culture I got to experience throughout the trip in general was amazing.”

While it is common for staff to praise students for their behaviour, it is quite unusual to receive an endorsement from customs officers – but the Holgate students did.

Holgate students got the chance to practice their French with a shopping trip to the market

They commented to staff that “Holgate students were one of the best groups passing through customs with their manners and use of French”.

French teacher Sadia Medjdoub, who organised the trip, said: “We were particularly thrilled to see language come to life for students in real communication with the French lycée students who were visiting at the same time.

“Both French and English students made a real effort and hopefully forged some real friendships.

“Overall, our aim to share history, culture and the value of language acquisition has been a huge success.

A flypast by La Patrouille de France - the French equivalent of the Red Arrows - was one of the highlights of the trip

“We were so incredibly proud of the way our students engaged with the experience and the exemplary way they represented The Holgate Academy.”