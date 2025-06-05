From 'Dukeries' to 'Duck': 12 things I love about living in North Nottinghamshire

North Nottinghamshire offers a unique combination of familiarity and adventure.
1. The people of North Notts
I have to give a nod to the people of North Notts here. As someone from this area myself, I can say that we are memorable characters. Many of us value structure and routine, often carry an air of cynicism, but also have hearts of gold. We sometimes need a strong reason to step outside our local communities, as we are deeply rooted in them. We take pride in the specific parts of North Nottinghamshire that we hail from, whether it be Mansfield, Sutton, Kirkby, Warsop, Hucknall, or Worksop. Having a sub-identity within the county is a common trait we embrace. Despite our quirks, we are friendly, straightforward, and possess a fantastic sense of humour. We have a dry wit and a unique ability to find comedy in the mundane aspects of life. Photo: Marino Bocelli - Stock
2. We are in the heart of Sherwood Forest
Not to sound like a tourist, but I really love the Major Oak in Sherwood Forest, as well as the folklore surrounding Robin Hood and everything it represents. This is a part of our history that is recognised around the world, and I think that’s pretty epic. The forest is not only a wonderful place for walking and exploration, but it is also steeped in folklore, history, and biodiversity. The Major Oak, believed to be about 1,000 years old, serves as a backdrop for the legendary figure of Robin Hood. This heroic outlaw is rooted in our country's folklore and has featured in various forms of literature, theatre, and cinema through the years. It definitely puts North Nottinghamshire on the map. Photo: Sherwood Forest
3. Dialect and ducks
People from Nottinghamshire often greet each other with phrases like 'ey up me duck' or simply 'me duck'. The term 'duck' is believed to have originated from the Anglo-Saxon word 'ducas', which was used as a respectful form of address. This term likely stems from the Anglo-Saxon word for 'duke' or 'leader'. For example, in the North Nottinghamshire area, Worksop is known as the 'Gateway to the Dukeries' because it is the nearest town to a group of four large estates owned by dukes. The use of the affectionate term 'duck' can largely be attributed to the area's historic connection to ducal titles. It’s fascinating how dialects develop and evolve! Photo: Phoebe Cox
4. Always a few steps away from nature
Living in North Nottinghamshire means we're always close to beautiful natural spaces. Whether it's enjoying a green area in Mansfield, Ashfield or Bassetlaw, or exploring Sherwood Forest, Sherwood Pines, Clumber Park, Langold Country Park, we have plenty of places to explore. Photo: True Self Care Club
